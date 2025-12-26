Tu Meri Main Tera Main Teri... Review: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday Bore in Love

There’s of course DDLJ’s tried-and-tested palat moment. We get the ‘sach aur saahas’ dialogue from Lagaan. Even some of the jokes are along the same lines as in previous films. Ray/Rehaan (Kartik Aaryan) tells Rumi (Ananya Panday) that Shobha is a boring name, only to learn it was her mum’s name, just as how in Hum Tum, Saif Ali Khan told Rani Mukerji that he was glad she wasn’t the kind of woman who drank tea, only to learn that her mother was a tea drinker.

And then there is the music. Vishal and Sheykhar serve up a ho-hum soundtrack—‘Hum Dono’ and ‘Mudh Ja Raahiye’ are minor standouts—and Hitesh Sonik runs with some of the song themes in the background score (the strains of ‘Hum Dono’ are well used).