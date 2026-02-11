'Kohrra' Season 2 Review: A Dark, Unruly Study of Fathers and Fault Lines

Kohrra, meaning fog or mist, refers to a difficulty in seeing what’s in front of you. It’s an apt title for a series set in small-town Punjab, where solving a murder requires seeing through systemic structures, from patriarchy to class.

With season 1, Sudip Sharma and his team crafted a slow-burning masterpiece that examined love, sex, and attachment. The creator of Paatal Lok established his own genre of police procedurals, in which the cop is not an infallible hero who saves the day but a deeply broken man who finds catharsis in doing his duty in a broken system.

Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, and Sharma, Kohrra season 2 continues in this tradition, despite being led by a female cop. The sophomore season, directed by Sharma and Faisal Rahman, is equally dense, detailed, and dark.