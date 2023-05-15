'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' Trailer: Vicky-Sara Shine in a Quirky Divorce Story
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The trailer of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke dropped on Monday, 15 May 2023. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar. The movie is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios and is set to release in theatres on 2 June.
In the trailer, we are introduced to Sara and Vicky's characters. At first, they both seemed to be in love. However, as the story continues, it seems that they have slowly and steadily fallen out of love. The story also revolves around their divorce and how they get to this point, especially when their families are involved.
The film also stars Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Sood, and others. Sara was last seen in Gaslight, while Vicky was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, respectively.
