Sara Ali Khan’s Poetic Promotion of 'Gaslight' Didn’t Sit Too Well With Netizens

Sara Ali Khan narrates a spoken-word poem to promote her new film Gaslight
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Sara Ali Khan fans often look forward to her hilarious poems and knock-knock jokes on her social media handle but looks like this time it has backfired.
For the promotion of her upcoming murder mystery, Gaslight, Sara Ali Khan once again turned into a poet, and narrated a spoken-word poem which is going viral on the internet.
While the promotional video might have failed to make the right kind of buzz that the filmmakers were hoping for, at least the netizens have found it entertaining.
Twitteratis have made the best use of Sara's video with their hilarious responses.
One user wrote, "When you ask ChatGPT to write a poem for you"
Another wrote, "Rabindranath Tagore crying in his grave"
Check out other hilarious responses here:
