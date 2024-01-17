Who Is Rishabh Sahwney, the Antagonist in Hrithik, Deepika-Starrer ‘Fighter’?

Fighter is one of the most anticipated films of 2024.
Fighter is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. And as the film's release inches closer social media is abuzz with excitement regarding the film. After all, the film boasts names like Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, who star in lead roles. The concept of the film itself, being an epic aerial action thriller, is the first of its kind in Bollywood.
However, Rishabh Sawhney, who will be seen playing the antagonist in the movie, has created his fanbase among the audience. His portrayal of the character, in the trailer, has got netizens talking. Everyone is itching to know more about the actor.
So, here's all you need to know about the actor who is all set to take the audience by storm.
The 28-year-old actor-model stars as the antagonist in Fighter. But this is not his first acting gig. He has previously starred in Nikkhil Advani’s The Empire where he played Babur's brother Mehmood. He also worked as a casting assistant on The Empire and then reprised that role as part of the crew in two other web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Bestseller.
Take a look at the actor as Mehmood:
With a Instagram following of over 10k the actor was a model too having walked the ramp for top designers like Shantanu and Nikhil.
Take a look:
Rishabh's character is a formidable adversary to Hrithik's Shamsher Pathania. And although not much is known about the character, we know that the story revolves around terror a deadly terror attack. And Rishabh's character seems to be spearheading the attack.
The film has a has Pulwama reference too in the trailer calling it the “deadliest terror attack on the Indian air forces”. However, only time will reveal what the plot is all about.
