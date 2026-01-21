O' Romeo Trailer: Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri's Action-Packed Crime Drama

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019O' Romeo Trailer: Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri's Action-Packed Crime Drama

Vishal Bhardwaj's latest film starring Shahid Kapoor will release during Valentines Week 2026

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri play love interests in<em>&nbsp;</em>the upcoming&nbsp;<em>O'Romeo&nbsp;</em></p></div>
Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri play love interests in the upcoming O'Romeo 

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

The exciting new trailer for Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film O' Romeo released on January 21. Starring Shahid Kapoor, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and written by Bhardwaj and Rohan Narula.

The film explores the life of gangster Ustara (Shahid), inspired by the real life of Hussain Ustara as he makes his way through the criminal underworld in a post-independence Mumbai. The action-packed crime drama also stars Triptii Dimri as Afsha, who plays Ustara's love interest.

Other stars-studded members of the ensemble cast include Nana Patekar playing a cop in pursuit of Ustara, Farida Jalal as Ustara's grandmother, and Avinash Tiwary. Tammanaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey and Disha Patani also have key appearances in the film.

The trailer features a series of violent action sequences, intense romantic moments and larger-than-life dialogues for the big screen.

O' Romeo releases in theatres on Valentines Week, January 13, 2026.

Watch the full trailer here:

