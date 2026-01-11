"Nepo-Kids Shouldn't Be Blamed": Jaideep Ahlawat On Nepotism

advertisement
"I still get so nervous on the first day of any project I'm shooting."
For someone who has earned so much success for his stellar performances, Jaideep Ahlawat’s nerves are a testament to how naturally staying grounded comes to him. For him, it’s the easiest part of being in the industry.
In this episode of Tell Me All with The Quint, Jaideep opens up about breaking through into the industry, his hot take on nepotism, working with Dharmendra in Ikkis, and much more.
Reflecting on his early life, Jaideep credits his simple childhood for helping him approach his career with a dedication and humility that is unique in the industry, all while still maintaining faith in his craft, saying "my upbringing has helped me maintain the self-assurance that I do belong in the industry."
Further talking about the importance of maintaining his confidence in such moments, Jaideep said “Self evaluation is key to knowing that I’ll fit into the jigsaw puzzle somehow, I’ll find my place."
Ahlawat also spoke about how conventional industry expectations and audience pressure doesn't affect his confidence as an actor. Rather, it's the character and honouring a creator's vision that drives his work.
When asked about nepotism in the industry, Jaideep was quick to weigh in on it not being a major issue, saying,
However, a harsh truth about the industry he did acknowledge, was the fact that it “treats you very differently unless you are accepted by it. It is very rare that you will come across people who genuinely believe in your talent if you're not getting opportunities."
The actor also remembered working with the late Dharmendra on his newest film Ikkis, recounting fond memories and anecdotes of the legendary actor from reciting poetry and stories to making wisecracks that had the whole cast and crew cracking up.
Jaideep also expressed his admiration for The Family Man co-star Manoj Bajpayee, describing him as someone "who shows an earnestness most people lose after so long in the industry. The personal involvement he has in every project he works on is something I aspire to do for the rest of my career"
