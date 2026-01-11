"Nepo-Kids Shouldn't Be Blamed": Jaideep Ahlawat On Nepotism

"I still get so nervous on the first day of any project I'm shooting."

For someone who has earned so much success for his stellar performances, Jaideep Ahlawat’s nerves are a testament to how naturally staying grounded comes to him. For him, it’s the easiest part of being in the industry.

In this episode of Tell Me All with The Quint, Jaideep opens up about breaking through into the industry, his hot take on nepotism, working with Dharmendra in Ikkis, and much more.