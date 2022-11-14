'Uunchai' Box Office Collection: Amitabh's Film Earns ₹10.5Cr In Opening Weekend

In continuation to the report, the film saw a jump of 35 to 40 percent on the third day of its release, collecting somewhere between the range of Rs. 4.90 to 5.20 crore. The adventure drama minted Rs. 1.81 crore on Friday, and Rs. 3.65 crore on Saturday, making it the biggest three-day total for an Amitabh Bachchan film post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uunchai follows the story of four friends — played by Amitabh, Boman, Anupam and Danny. The quartet spends most of their time together until the sudden demise of one of them shakes them up. Following the tragedy, they decide to fulfill their friend's last wish by climbing Mt Everest and scattering his ashes "where his soul dwells."