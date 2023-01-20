Ranbir-Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar’ Trailer to Be Out on This Date

The makers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, announced the release date of the film's trailer on Friday, 20 January. The film is directed by Luv Ranjan, who previously helmed the Kartik Aaryan starrer Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Taking to social media, Luv Films, which is associated with Luv and Anurag Garg, also unveiled a new poster for the upcoming romantic comedy.