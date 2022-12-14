Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar: Ranbir & Shraddha Kapoor's Film Is A Goofy Romance

A still from the teaser of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar.'
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The teaser trailer for Ranbir Kapoor's film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar was unveiled on 14 December. The film also stars Sharddha Kapoor in a lead role. The teaser showcased both the actors in a goofy avatar as the title was released for the film.
The Luv Ranjan directorial seems to stay true to the filmmakers roots. His earlier films which starred Kartik Aaryan in lead roles also had a similar tonality. This romance-comedy seems to follow the story of Ranbir and Shraddha as they try and find balance in their relationship.
The film is produced by Luv Films which is associated with Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series, Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.
Shraddha had earlier posted on Instagram for the audience to guess the title of the film. She said, "And the title is……Guess Karo ???"
The film is all set to be released worldwide on Holi, 8th March 2023
