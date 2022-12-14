First Poster of Ranbir Kapoor's Film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' Unveiled

First poster of Ranbir Kapoor And Sharddha Kapoor's film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'.
(Photo: Instagram)
The first poster for Ranbir Kapoor's film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar was unveiled on today (14 December). The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor in a lead role. The teaser showcased both the actors in a goofy avatar as the title was released for the film.
Luv Ranjan's film seems to be a quirky romance about the pair. The lead couple seem to be a bit to melodramatic and that seems to be the main plot point of the story.
Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to share the poster. Her caption read, "Nautanki > Couple Goals."
A teaser trailer was also released earlier today to showcase what the narrative is about. It seem to stay true to Luv Ranjan's other successful romance films.
Check out the teaser here:
The film is produced by Luv Films which is associated with Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series, Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.
It is all set to be released worldwide on Holi, 8th March 2023
