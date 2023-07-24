'There's No Stopping Him': SRK Shares Vijay Sethupathi's First Look From 'Jawan'

'Jawan' is all set to release on 7 September.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram account to share Vijay Sethupathi's first look from his upcoming action thriller film Jawan. Helmed by Atlee it stars Nayanthara in a lead role as well.
The Bollywood megastar took to social media to caption the post, "There's no stopping him... or is there? Watch out!"
The poster showcased Vijay's character sporting dark shades and looking grim. The poster has the text, "Dealer of Death" written on it.
Take a look:
SRK created history at the box office earlier this year for his blockbuster film Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abharam.
Meanwhile, SRK will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film stars Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.
Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in the Shahid Kapoor starrer Farzi.
Jawan is all set to release in on 7 September. Moreover, it will have an important cameo by Deepika considering she also featured in the trailer.
