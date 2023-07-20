Shah Rukh Khan Fronts ICC's Launch of 2023 World Cup Campaign

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) have joined forces to unveil a new campaign ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India later this year.

The 'It Takes One Day' campaign was launched in Mumbai on Thursday just 77 days out from the first match at this year's World Cup, with the campaign aiming to connect fans across the world to the ‘Navarasa’ which symbolises the nine emotions fans most commonly experience during a cricket match.

A film featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan - along with renowned cricketers JP Duminy, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, current World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Jonty Rhodes and Jemimah Rodrigues - was released in conjunction with the campaign launch and showcases many decorated moments in the history of the Men's Cricket World Cup.