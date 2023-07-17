‘Thunder That Comes Before The Storm’: SRK Shares Nayanthara's 'Jawan' Poster

The film is helmed by Atlee and also stars Vijay Sethupathi in a lead role, the film is touted to be a high-octane action-thriller. The prevue for the film released on 10 July.

SRK created history at the box office earlier this year for his blockbuster film Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abharam.

Meanwhile, SRK will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film stars Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.