'Teri Baaton Mein...' Box Office Day 1' Shahid-Kriti's Film Mints Rs 6.5 Crore

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released in theatres on 9 February.
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya hit the big screens on Friday, 9 February. Released in Valentine's Week, the film is expected to perform better at the box office closer to Valentine's Day.
According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, the romantic comedy has opened with a decent start, raking in Rs 6.5 crore nett on its first day at the domestic box office.
According to the report, the film's Hindi shows had an overall occupancy of 14.92 percent. While the morning shows had an 8.8 percent occupancy rate, the afternoon shows witnessed 11.79 percent occupancy. The evening and night shows recorded 13.62 percent and 25.46 percent occupancies, respectively.
Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film explores an unconventional love story between a human and a robot. While Shahid plays a robot scientist, Kriti plays SIFRA, a highly intelligent female robot. The film also features Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra in pivotal roles.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.
