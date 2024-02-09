Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Review: Shahid Kapoor Film Is Fun & Unsettling

Sifra and Aryan fall in love, sleep together, and eventually the truth comes out. Aryan feels slighted by his aunt who views this entire thing as an experiment. At this point, you’re wondering if the film is going to make the obvious commentary – the fact that Sifra has literally been programmed to be a woman without agency who caters to a man’s every need. It’s the manifestation of a messed up fantasy. Even as Urmila says, “She saw love on your face so she kissed you,” you’re waiting for the self-reflection to happen. You’ll have to wait some more.

If you ignore the twitch in your eyebrow, the film’s first half might actually be fun. Shahid Kapoor, if we think back to his Jab We Met days, makes a great romantic hero. He is charming to a fault and manages to bring out the quirks in his characters in a way that makes the exaggerated seem genuinely funny. Owing also the supporting cast boasting of names like Dharmendra, Rajesh Kumar, and Grusha Kapoor, much of the film’s situational comedy lands.