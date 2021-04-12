‘Swades’ Is One of The Most Underrated Films: AR Rahman

AR Rahman has turned producer with his upcoming film 99 Songs. The multilingual film, which was supposed to release in 2020, got pushed because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, 99 Songs will finally release in theatres on 16 April, except for Maharashtra.

The Quint spoke to Rahman, who explained why waiting for a year to release the movie was a blessing in disguise, despite the financial worry. Ehan Bhat, who makes his debut with 99 Songs, also narrated his experiences.