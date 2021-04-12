‘Swades’ Is One of The Most Underrated Films: AR Rahman

AR Rahman on his bond with Ashutosh Gowariker.
AR Rahman has turned producer with his upcoming film 99 Songs. The multilingual film, which was supposed to release in 2020, got pushed because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, 99 Songs will finally release in theatres on 16 April, except for Maharashtra.
The Quint spoke to Rahman, who explained why waiting for a year to release the movie was a blessing in disguise, despite the financial worry. Ehan Bhat, who makes his debut with 99 Songs, also narrated his experiences.
Recently, members of the US Navy sang an AR Rahman song from the movie Swades at a dinner meeting between US Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Michael M Gilday and India's Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The video went viral. When asked about the same Rahman said, "That movie is one of my favourites and Ashutosh Gowariker is a favourite friend because he converts anything you do into a beautiful song. We share a great rapport".
Rahman added,
Published: