"I Am Very Harsh": AR Rahman on Working With His Children

Music maestro AR Rahman recently composed an anthem on water conservation. Titled 'Paani Anthem', the song was launched at the Harpic Mission Paani event. The musician spoke to The Quint about working with his children and Prasoon Joshi. He also shared what he does to save water and how he has been researching on techniques about water conservation for the past 10 years.

The lockdown has been both challenging and satisfying for Rahman. He spoke about his mother being sick and how he dealt with it. Rahman also spoke about composing music with his kids. Both his son and daughter released their singles during the lockdown, which was composed by him. Rahman said when he is in the studio he is a music composer and not a father. "I am very harsh and that's hard for the kids to take".

Watch the video for more.