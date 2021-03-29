US Navy Members Sing 'Yeh Jo Des Hai' From Swades, Win Hearts
India's Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu took to Twitter to share the video.
Members of the US Navy won hearts as they sang a popular Bollywood song at a dinner meeting between US Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Michael M Gilday and India's Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.
Sandhu took to Twitter on Saturday to share a glimpse of some of the officers singing 'Ye Jo Des Hai' from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Swades.
"This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever", Sandhu tweeted.
The 1.5-minute video has garnered over 196k views on Twitter. "The @usnavyband Sea Chanters share a song of happiness and love at a small performance for the @USNavyCNO and the Ambassador of India to the United States, @SandhuTaranjitS. The Navy Band has been connecting the @USNavy to our partner nations since 1925! #HappyHoli," the US Navy Band tweeted.
The video has been getting a lot of appreciation.
In his message, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael M Gilday said, "Together, we will promote a free, open & inclusive rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. I look forward to our two navies' continued cooperation."
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.