US Navy Members Sing 'Yeh Jo Des Hai' From Swades, Win Hearts

India's Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu took to Twitter to share the video.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>US Navy members sing a song from Swades.</p></div>
i

Members of the US Navy won hearts as they sang a popular Bollywood song at a dinner meeting between US Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Michael M Gilday and India's Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Sandhu took to Twitter on Saturday to share a glimpse of some of the officers singing 'Ye Jo Des Hai' from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Swades.

"This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever", Sandhu tweeted.

The 1.5-minute video has garnered over 196k views on Twitter. "The @usnavyband Sea Chanters share a song of happiness and love at a small performance for the @USNavyCNO and the Ambassador of India to the United States, @SandhuTaranjitS. The Navy Band has been connecting the @USNavy to our partner nations since 1925! #HappyHoli," the US Navy Band tweeted.

US Navy Members Sing 'Yeh Jo Des Hai' From Swades, Win Hearts

The video has been getting a lot of appreciation.

US Navy Members Sing 'Yeh Jo Des Hai' From Swades, Win Hearts
US Navy Members Sing 'Yeh Jo Des Hai' From Swades, Win Hearts
US Navy Members Sing 'Yeh Jo Des Hai' From Swades, Win Hearts
US Navy Members Sing 'Yeh Jo Des Hai' From Swades, Win Hearts
US Navy Members Sing 'Yeh Jo Des Hai' From Swades, Win Hearts

In his message, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael M Gilday said, "Together, we will promote a free, open & inclusive rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. I look forward to our two navies' continued cooperation."

Also Read

These Recent Headlines Will Make You Go, 'Whaaaaat?'

These Recent Headlines Will Make You Go, 'Whaaaaat?'

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!