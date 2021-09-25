Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty Confirms Release Date of Akshay Kumar’s Film

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, producer Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), and representatives of national multiplexes like PVR and INOX attended a meeting with Thackeray on Saturday to discuss the reopening of Maharashtra’s theatres.

Pen Marudhar Director Sanjay Chatar, Multiplex Association of India President Kamal Gianchandani, Inox Leisure CEO Alok Tandon, Cinepolis CEO Devang Sampat, and Carnival Cinemas CEO Kunal Sawhney also attended the meeting.

Sooryavanshi is an action film which is part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe. Actors Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh from the franchise’s previous films Singham and Simmba will also make cameo appearances in the film. The film is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions, and Cape of Good Films.

Akshay Kumar plays DCP Veer Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Niharica Raizada, and Gulshan Grover. The film was scheduled to release on 24 March, 2020 but was then postponed to 30 April 2021. Sooryavanshi’s release was further pushed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.