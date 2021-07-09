Here's What Rohit Shetty Has to Say About Sooryavanshi's Release

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has said that the release of his upcoming film Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, depends on the reopening of theatres, as per a report by PTI. The release of this cop drama has been pushed thrice due to cinema halls being shut owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
At the press conference of his upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, Shetty was asked about Sooryavanshi's release. To which he countered, "The question is, when will theatres open up?"
The filmmaker also said that right now vaccinating people should be a priority.
“The most important thing is vaccination and when that will happen then everything will open up. However, we should not think that everything is slowly getting okay.
“We still need to take precautions because even today everything is still not okay. In other countries the cases are rising. This time we all need to take utmost care and not go on holidays thinking everything is opening up”, he told reporters.
Shetty added that while it is important to resume work, it should be done following all the necessary protocols. “It is very important (that work should begin). However, it is important we take care of our loved ones and colleagues and become responsible, it is just a matter of a few months as the vaccination drive is also happening in full swing in our country".
Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba.
