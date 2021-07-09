Here's What Rohit Shetty Has to Say About Sooryavanshi's Release

“The most important thing is vaccination and when that will happen then everything will open up. However, we should not think that everything is slowly getting okay.

“We still need to take precautions because even today everything is still not okay. In other countries the cases are rising. This time we all need to take utmost care and not go on holidays thinking everything is opening up”, he told reporters.

Shetty added that while it is important to resume work, it should be done following all the necessary protocols. “It is very important (that work should begin). However, it is important we take care of our loved ones and colleagues and become responsible, it is just a matter of a few months as the vaccination drive is also happening in full swing in our country".

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba.