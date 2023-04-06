Siddharth Anand To Direct Salman & Shah Rukh Khan's 'Tiger Vs Pathaan': Report

Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were seen together on the big screen after a long time in filmmaker Siddharth Anand's global hit, Pathaan. Although Salman had a cameo role in Pathaan, the actors have not appeared together in a full-length film since their 1995 film Karan Arjun.

According to reports, Anand will soon be directing Tiger Vs Pathaan, where Salman and Shah Rukh will be seen opposite each other once again.