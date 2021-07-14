Shilpa Shetty Wishes to Have a Body Like this Hollywood Star

Shilpa Shetty is back once again with Priyadarshan's Hungama 2. While the trailer promises a healthy dose of comedy, but what really got people talking is the remix of the 90s hit 'Chura Ke Dil Mera'.

Shilpa was only 17-and-a-half years old when she shot the song with Akshay Kumar. Now, after 25 years, the actor tells The Quint how different her experiences have been. "The pressure was on Meezan Jafri, as he had to live up to the expectations Akshay set. I had less pressure." Late Saroj Khan, who had choreographed the song back then, deserves all the appreciation.