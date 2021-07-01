'Hungama 2' Announcement Triggers Fan Memes on Twitter

'Hungama 2' trailer is out now.
(Photo Courtesy: Altered by The Quint)
The trailer of Priyadarshan's 'Hungama 2' dropped today, and fans are losing it. Hungama 2 stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jafri, Pranitha Subhash Ashutosh Rana, Rajpal Yadav, and Johny Lever.
The movie, like any other Priyadarshan film, aims to strike a chord with the audiences through this comedy of errors, a special USP of the director, something that fans have come to love in his movies from the start.
The movie marks Priyadarshan's comeback as a director after eight long years, but he has made it clear that it is not a sequel to the original movie Hungama that released in 2003, and follows a different plot.
Check out the trailer here:
The trailer has taken fans by surprise, and any have responded on Twitter using memes, some from the original movie itself, and others featuring iconic Bollywood dialogues and scenes. Many have tried to compare the original Hungama with the trailer of the new film.
Some are afraid the movie won't compare to the original one, and have made jokes around that too.
Published: undefined