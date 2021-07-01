'Hungama 2' Announcement Triggers Fan Memes on Twitter

The trailer of Priyadarshan's 'Hungama 2' dropped today, and fans are losing it. Hungama 2 stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jafri, Pranitha Subhash Ashutosh Rana, Rajpal Yadav, and Johny Lever.

The movie, like any other Priyadarshan film, aims to strike a chord with the audiences through this comedy of errors, a special USP of the director, something that fans have come to love in his movies from the start.

The movie marks Priyadarshan's comeback as a director after eight long years, but he has made it clear that it is not a sequel to the original movie Hungama that released in 2003, and follows a different plot.