Hungama 2 Trailer: Meezaan & Shilpa Amuse in a Comedy of Errors
'Hungama 2' marks Priyadarshan's directorial comeback to Bollywood.
The trailer for Priyadarshan directorial Hungama 2 dropped and it promises the same confusion as comedy trope that Priyadarshan's films often boast of. Hungama 2 is helmed by an ensemble cast consisting of Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jafri, Pranitha Subhash Ashutosh Rana, Rajpal Yadav, and Johny Lever.
The trailer opens with Meezan's character challenging his college batchmate's (played by Pranitha Subash) claim that he is the father of her baby. He approaches Paresh Rawal for advice, who firmly believes that Meezan's character is having an affair with his wife, played with Shilpa Shetty.
A comedy of errors ensues with Meezan trying to disprove Pranitha's claims as Rawal tries to, essentially, kill him and get him out of the way.
Hungama released in 2003 and soon gained a cult following. The original cast consisted of Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, and Rimi Sen. While Paresh Rawal reprises his role in the second installment, director Priyadarshan has said that it is not a sequel to the film.
Hungama 2 will mark Priyadarshan's return to Bollywood after an eight-year-long hiatus, and Shilpa Shetty's comeback after being largely absent from the big screen
Actor Akshay Kumar launched the trailer on social media, with the caption: "Hungama 2 Trailer Happy to launch the trailer of my dear friends, Priyadarshan Sir, #PareshRawal and Ratan Jain's next #Hungama2, a crazy laugh riot. Good luck to the team!"
Hungama 2 is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on 23 July.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.