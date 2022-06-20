'Now That’s A Hot Morning': Alia Bhatt On Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' Poster

His fans were quick to react to the poster with fire and heart emoticons. One fan went on to say, “Enthusiasm at its peak”. Another user, said, “amazing.” Overall the fans seem to be hyped up about the film, which is all set to release on 22 July. Shamshera is said to be set during the British rule, and the backdrop would be India’s fight for Independence.

YRF took to Twitter, stating "Introducing Shamshera – the fierce warrior & the saviour of his tribe. Experience it in @IMAX in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July."