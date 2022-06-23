Shamshera: Sanjay Dutt In A Formidable Avatar As He Battles Ranbir Kapoor

Sanjay Dutt took to social media to share his look from his new film, Shamshera. The film which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in leading roles is all set to release on 22nd July. Dutt’s character was introduced as Daroga Shuddh Singh and he is seen wearing a police uniform, holding a whip and sporting a huge tikka smeared on his forehead.