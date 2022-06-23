Shamshera: Sanjay Dutt In A Formidable Avatar As He Battles Ranbir Kapoor

Sanjay Dutt
(Photo: Instagram)
Sanjay Dutt took to social media to share his look from his new film, Shamshera. The film which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in leading roles is all set to release on 22nd July. Dutt’s character was introduced as Daroga Shuddh Singh and he is seen wearing a police uniform, holding a whip and sporting a huge tikka smeared on his forehead.
The teaser for Shamshera was released earlier this week and took the internet by storm. Dutt also took to Instagram, stating, "A tribe that needs saving, a world that needs SHAMSHERA. #ShamsheraTrailer out on 24th June." In the teaser, Sanjay Dutt is seen up in arm against Ranbir Kapoor.
Vaani Kapoor also took to Instagram to share the first look of her character as well, captioning the post with, "She is relentless and has a heart of gold. She is Sona!"
Shamshera is directed by Karan Malhotra and also stars Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and Saurabh Shukla. The film, slated for release on 22 July, has been dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
