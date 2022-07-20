Will Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Shamshera’ Be YRF’s Comeback? Experts Weigh In

Ranbir Kapoor in a poster from Shamshera.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Ranbir Kapoor is all set to return to the big screen after four years with Shamshera and the expectations are massive. The Karan Malhotra-directorial, also starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in key roles, is being produced by Yash Raj Films and will hit theatres on 22 July.
Shamshera is an out-and-out action film and features Ranbir in a double role, something the actor has never done before in his career.
When it comes to the box office, Ranbir's last film Sanju, which released before the pandemic, was a huge success. It opened at Rs 34.75 crore and he was lauded for his performance.
The Quint spoke to trade experts to find out what Shamshera means for Ranbir, YRF and what the opening day at the box office looks like.
Sanjay Dutt in a still from Shamshera.
Yash Raj Films has had two releases in 2022, and unfortunately both of them did not perform well at the box office. Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar opened at Rs 3.25 crores and Samrat Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, collected Rs 10.7 crores on the opening day.
Weighing in on the expectations around Shamshera trade analyst Komal Nahta said,
Producer and trade analyst Amul V Mohan said that Shamshera looks like a film that will 'reinstate' Yash Raj's position. “Shamshera is a big film and YRF has gone through a bit of a lull. After the pandemic they have had a few releases, and those haven't really worked well at the box office. But given the credentials of the company and the way they approach films, they are bound to bounce back. This looks like a good film to reinstate their position."
Ranbir Kapoor in and as Shamshera.
Ranbir and the team have been aggressively promoting the movie and it definitely is making the right noise.
Amul V Mohan added, “He will have two releases in less than three months and that is huge. Shamshera is a type of film we haven't seen Ranbir do before. His character is larger-than-life, it's an action film, the role and the character are unique. It will be interesting to see how it pans out. He is one of the finest actors we have in the county and nobody is questioning that. There is a lot going for the film, and the genuine connection between Ranbir and the audience can be a huge draw".
Amul further explained that since Ranbir is a private person and there's an element of mystery around him, "people are very excited to watch him on the big screen".
Calling Shamshera an “all-encompassing Bollywood blockbuster" Amul said, “The film has action, the budget is huge and it rides on one of the most promising actor's shoulders. If we had not gone through COVID, this film would have opened at over Rs 20 crores for sure. But that doesn’t seem to be the case right now. We are looking at Shamshera opening to Rs 13-15 crores on day 1.”
Echoing Amul's sentiments Komal said, “ I don't take guesses when it comes to numbers. I wait to watch the film. It's looking exciting – a multi-starrer, with a big budget and being produced by YRF."
Everyone is rooting for this one to send the cash registering ringing and here’s hoping Shamshera has a roaring success at the box office.
