Will Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Shamshera’ Be YRF’s Comeback? Experts Weigh In

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to return to the big screen after four years with Shamshera and the expectations are massive. The Karan Malhotra-directorial, also starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in key roles, is being produced by Yash Raj Films and will hit theatres on 22 July.

Shamshera is an out-and-out action film and features Ranbir in a double role, something the actor has never done before in his career.

When it comes to the box office, Ranbir's last film Sanju, which released before the pandemic, was a huge success. It opened at Rs 34.75 crore and he was lauded for his performance.

The Quint spoke to trade experts to find out what Shamshera means for Ranbir, YRF and what the opening day at the box office looks like.