Ranbir Kapoor On Why He Didn't Invite Vaani Kapoor for His Wedding

Ranbir Kapoor has been making headlines for several reasons, from his marriage to Alia Bhatt's pregnancy and now it's time for Shamshera. The actor who is busy promoting his film spoke to The Quint about how he always wanted to be a father.

Ranbir said, "Being a father is the greatest gift of life & it's something I always wanted."

Karan Malhotra, Shamshera's director, shares how Ranbir reacted when he broke the news of him having a baby. Shamshera will be Ranbir Kapoor's first release in 4 years. The film that also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt will hit theatres on 22 July.