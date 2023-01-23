Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' Sets Record Advance Booking; Re-Opens 25 Shut Cinemas

Shah Rukh Khan in and as Pathaan.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback on the big screen with his upcoming film Pathaan, and fans are eagerly awaiting his return. The advance booking for Pathaan, which was opened in India on 19 January, has registered mammoth numbers in pre-sales.
The Siddharth Anand directorial has collected Rs 30 crore nett in its advance bookings, beating Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, as per a report by Box Office India.
The spy-thriller is reportedly set to be released across 5,000 screens in India. It is also the first SRK film to have 6 am shows in the country.
Trade analyst Taran Adrash shared in a statement, "The film is going to take a historic start at the box office with opening day collections of Rs 45 to Rs 50 cr. The box office revival will begin with Pathaan, especially looking at its advance booking, which is very rare. It is a great start to 2023 despite being a working day."
According to the makers of Pathaan, about 25 cinemas, which were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are reopening for Pathaan given the unprecedented buzz around the film's release.
Some of these theatres that are reopening are: Kohinoor Cinema, Suratgarh, (Rajasthan), Gem Cinema, Jaipur, (Rajasthan), Jyoti Cinema, Indore, (Madhya Pradesh), Carnival R Mall, Mumbai (Maharashtra), Cinekamla Ponda, (Goa), and Rama Cinema, Jaunpur, (Uttar Pradesh), among others.
Produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, and John Baraham in pivotal roles. It is the fourth instalment in the YRF "spy universe," wherein SRK will be seen as Pathaan, a RAW agent.
Pathaan is slated for its theatrical release on 25 January. The film will be released in three regional languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
