'Shah Rukh Khan Loved Darlings, Suhana Watched it Twice': Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah in Darlings.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Alia Bhatt turned producer with Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma for the Netflix film Darlings. The film is directed by Jasmeet K Reen and also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in key roles. Darlings has been earning praise from critics, celebrities and the audience alike. Now, Alia has spoken about how Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan also loved the movie.
Talking about how Shah Rukh Khan reacted, Alia told Bollywood Bubble, “Shah Rukh saw it and he spoke to me in that Darlings lingo ‘thanks yours fors suchs lovelys films’. She added that even Gauri Khan, Suhana and Aryan have watched her movie. She added “They all loved it. They all saw it. They were so kind. Suhana saw it two times. The second she saw I was like ‘guts you have seen this for the second time’".
Darlings deals with the issue of domestic violence against women. Alia aka Badrunissa plays a role of a homemaker who lives with an abusive husband, Hamza (Vijay Varma). While Badru thinks her husband will stop abusing her once he quits his drinking habit, her mother Shamshunissa (Shefali Shah) suggests her to kill Hamza.
