‘If I Don’t Question The Wrong Question Then Shame on Me’: Alia Bhatt

The much-awaited Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah-starrer Darlings is all set to release on Netflix on 5 August. The dark comedy follows Badrunissa (Alia) and her mother (Shefali) filing a missing complaint against the former's husband Hamza (Vijay). As events start unfolding, it's revealed that the duo has actually kidnapped Hamza and there's a horrific reason behind this drastic step.

The Quint caught up with the cast and director Jasmeet K Reen to speak about the movie. Speaking about the film being her first production Alia said, "During the shooting process, I was only leaning towards acting. As a producer, it has only been a journey and experience of learning how films are made. Now I understand so much more beyond the creative stage. In future, I would always be involved in the creative process".