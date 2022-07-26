‘If I Don’t Question The Wrong Question Then Shame on Me’: Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt opens up on the lack of writing and directing talent in the film industry.
The much-awaited Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah-starrer Darlings is all set to release on Netflix on 5 August. The dark comedy follows Badrunissa (Alia) and her mother (Shefali) filing a missing complaint against the former's husband Hamza (Vijay). As events start unfolding, it's revealed that the duo has actually kidnapped Hamza and there's a horrific reason behind this drastic step.
The Quint caught up with the cast and director Jasmeet K Reen to speak about the movie. Speaking about the film being her first production Alia said, "During the shooting process, I was only leaning towards acting. As a producer, it has only been a journey and experience of learning how films are made. Now I understand so much more beyond the creative stage. In future, I would always be involved in the creative process".
When asked about the evolution of women characters Shefali Shah said,
"OTT opened the doors for me, particularly 'Delhi Crime'. All throughout I had the appreciation, but it did not translate into the kind of work I wanted to do. To imagine some years back that I would be hitting my prime in my 40s would be difficult to consume as female actors had a shelf life. The kind of work that I did just last year was so amazing".
2022 has been a year of firsts for Alia. The actor tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor, and now they are expecting their first child. Following the pregnancy announcement, Alia had taken to Instagram to call out an objectionable comment. Weighing in on how, even today, women are questioned on their choices Alia said,
"To be honest, I think there are just a handful of people who need to be questioned. I feel that there has been a lot of change in the right way. But some voices need to be shut down on a regular basis because that's the only way they will learn a lesson. Today when I am asked an uncomfortable question, I in return make the person uncomfortable for asking me that question. We are living in a time where if I don't question something then shame on me".
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
