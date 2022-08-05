Review: Alia Bhatt’s ‘Darlings’ Is a Mix of Clever Storytelling & Performances

(A trigger warning since the film deals with the theme of domestic abuse)

Contrary to common belief, the key to making dark content (especially comedy) is not ‘anything goes’ but instead understanding and restraint. And Jasmeet Reen’s directorial debut Darlings operates on that understanding.

Badrunissa (aka Badru), played by Alia Bhatt is a superstitious woman married to an abusive man Hamza (Vijay Varma) and while she blames his alcoholism, the problems run deeper. Hamza is all but willing to buy into her beliefs since it excuses him from accountability.