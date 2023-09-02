SRK's 'Jawan' Sells Over 1 Lakh Tickets, Beats Kisi Ka Bhai's Advance Booking

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube screengrab)
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan is creating a huge buzz across the country. The advance booking for Atlee's pan-India action thriller began on Friday, 1 September. Jawan, also starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra in key roles, will hit theatres on 7 September.
As per reports, the film managed to cross 1 lakh tickets by 3pm on Friday. The advance booking started at 10am and by 3 pm, it had already reportedly sold 1.18 lakh tickets. The report further stated that tickets sold by then were worth Rs 4 crore. The advance booking for the Tamil version has also reportedly sold tickets worth Rs 15-20 lakh.
By 9 pm, Jawan had sold 1,24,000 tickets across the three major multiplex chains.
Jawan has crossed the advance booking of Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which sold tickets worth Rs 3.39 crore earlier this year. Some reports state that it might even cross the advance booking of Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan - 2.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)