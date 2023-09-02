SRK's 'Jawan' Sells Over 1 Lakh Tickets, Beats Kisi Ka Bhai's Advance Booking

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan is creating a huge buzz across the country. The advance booking for Atlee's pan-India action thriller began on Friday, 1 September. Jawan, also starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra in key roles, will hit theatres on 7 September.

As per reports, the film managed to cross 1 lakh tickets by 3pm on Friday. The advance booking started at 10am and by 3 pm, it had already reportedly sold 1.18 lakh tickets. The report further stated that tickets sold by then were worth Rs 4 crore. The advance booking for the Tamil version has also reportedly sold tickets worth Rs 15-20 lakh.

By 9 pm, Jawan had sold 1,24,000 tickets across the three major multiplex chains.