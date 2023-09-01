'Entertainment Shouldn't Have Any Religion': SRK at Jawan Dubai Event

He also went on to add, “We need to empower the biggest force in this world, which is women, so we have to empower them. So, this film is all about them but there’s lot of love, happiness, action, drama, emotion, all of it will be there.”

The film also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover, among others, in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone also has a special cameo appearance in the film.

Jawan is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and written by Atlee. The film will hit the big screens in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.