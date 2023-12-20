Sandeep Vanga Calls Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Big Pelvis' Line In 'Animal' a Compliment

“I thought of shooting (that) he would just be playing with the petals of the flowers and he’d just put his hand on her feet. I wanted to shoot that but I thought I would not show it. I thought on the shoot day ‘Let’s not do that and again give a shock,” revealed Vanga.

He continued to say, “I felt like she is walking away, he knew that if he let her go without saying one more line, he knew that she was gone. So how should I say that I am seeing my future with you? I want to marry you. I thought in these situations boys behave very differently sometimes. Your intention is something else but you end up saying something else. So, he didn’t know what to say. This was the brief given to Ranbir also. Suddenly he doesn’t know what to say and he says Gitanjali got a big pelvis. He is giving a reason that I’m seeing a future with you that we’ll get married and have babies. I thought that was a compliment. I never thought…how you found it ugly."

Animal also has Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.