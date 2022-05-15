Salman Khan Shares His First Look From 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Salman Khan took to social media on Saturday to share his first look from his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. According to reports, the film’s shoot commenced earlier this week. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the actor cast opposite Salman Khan. She too took to social media to highlight that the shootings have commenced.

And now, Salman has shared a photo of himself from the sets and has put all speculations to rest. He captioned the photo with ‘“Shooting commences for my new film,’ much to the excitement of his fans. The picture that was shared showcased Salman Khan in a new avatar with long hair, holding a pipe and wearing a dark coloured jacket.