Duplicate Salman Khan Arrested For Disrupting Peace In Lucknow

He was taken into custody for causing a massive traffic jam.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Duplicate Salman Khan, Azam Ansari 

|

(Photo:Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Duplicate Salman Khan, Azam Ansari&nbsp;</p></div>

The police arrested the famous lookalike of Bollywood actor Salman Khan for disrupting peace. Azam Ansari was making a reel at the historic Clock Tower in Lucknow on Sunday night. A huge crowd gathered on the road to see the lookalike. The man who is called duplicate Salman Khan, enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

This resulted in a massive traffic jam and Ansari was taken into custody immediately after. His antics constitute making reels that mimic Salman Khan – sometimes smoking in public, posing in public locations etc.

However, once a complaint from the commuters was lodged, he was booked under Section 151 for breach of peace by the Thakurganj police.

Also ReadEid 2022: Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone & Other Celebs At Arpita Khan's Party

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT