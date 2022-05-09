Duplicate Salman Khan Arrested For Disrupting Peace In Lucknow

Duplicate Salman Khan, Azam Ansari
(Photo:Instagram)
The police arrested the famous lookalike of Bollywood actor Salman Khan for disrupting peace. Azam Ansari was making a reel at the historic Clock Tower in Lucknow on Sunday night. A huge crowd gathered on the road to see the lookalike. The man who is called duplicate Salman Khan, enjoys a massive fan following on social media.
This resulted in a massive traffic jam and Ansari was taken into custody immediately after. His antics constitute making reels that mimic Salman Khan – sometimes smoking in public, posing in public locations etc.
However, once a complaint from the commuters was lodged, he was booked under Section 151 for breach of peace by the Thakurganj police.
