RRR-Gangubai Kathiawadi Won't Clash; Alia Bhatt Film Release Pushed to This Date

Alia Bhatt in a poster from Gangubai Kathiawadi.|
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR were scheduled to hit theatres on 6 January and 7 January, 2022 respectively. In order to avoid a box office clash, the makers of Gangubai have now announced that the movie will release on 18 February.
Sources told India Today that Ajay Devgn had asked the two teams to reconsider the release dates. He reportedly felt that the Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR's box office clash will affect the business of both films.
Alia Bhatt, who plays the lead role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, took to social media to share the news. "We are glad to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi has a new release date. The film will release on 18th February, 2022".
Gangubai Kathiawadi is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). The movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Indira Tiwari. Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi feature in extended cameo appearances.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)