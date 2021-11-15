RRR-Gangubai Kathiawadi Won't Clash; Alia Bhatt Film Release Pushed to This Date

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR were scheduled to hit theatres on 6 January and 7 January, 2022 respectively. In order to avoid a box office clash, the makers of Gangubai have now announced that the movie will release on 18 February.

Sources told India Today that Ajay Devgn had asked the two teams to reconsider the release dates. He reportedly felt that the Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR's box office clash will affect the business of both films.