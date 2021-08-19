Gangubai Kathiawadi: HC Stays Defamation Proceedings Against Alia, Bhansali

Shah claimed that the film was inspired by the novel The Mafia Queens of Mumbai. He alleged that some portions of the novel were defamatory and tarnished Gangubai's reputation. However, senior counsel Aabad Ponda, representing Alia, Bhansali and his firm, argued that they had no idea about Shah's existence.

On the other hand, another High Court bench refused to grant a stay on the release of the film. Shah had moved the HC, seeking a stay on release of the movie, and an order restraining the writers/publishers of the novel from creating any third-party rights or writing anything about Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was scheduled to release in September 2020 but got delayed due to the pandemic. Alia plays the titular role in the movie.