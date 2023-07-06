Rights of SRK's Upcoming Films Jawan & Dunki Sold at Rs 480 Crore: Report

A report states that Shah Rukh's upcoming films, Jawan and Dunki, are being sold at a whopping price of ₹480 crore.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films, Jawan and Dunki, are being sold at a whopping price of ₹480 crore, as per reports. The megastar was last seen in Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film went on to create history at the box office after its release. The action thriller was SRK's first film in four years.
His upcoming films are also anticipated to become blockbusters and now news is abuzz that Jawan and Dunki digital satellite rights are being sold for whooping Rs 250 crores each. As per reports, sources close to the actor said:
As per a report by Box Office Worldwide, the music rights of Jawan have been bought by T-Series for Rs 36 crore. The report added that their were many contenders but T-Series secured the rights.
SRK will be seen doing intense action-thriller which is being helmed by Atlee called Jawan. The film is slated to release on 7 September. King Khan is also gearing up for the release of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.
