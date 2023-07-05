'Stardom': Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Goes on Floor

Aryan Khan's directorial debut goes on floor.
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with his upcoming film Stardom, backed by his father's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.
Recently, a picture reportedly from the sets of the film has gone viral on social media.
In the picture, a crew member can be seen posing with the clapboard of Red Chillies Entertainment, which has Aryan's name labelled as the director.
Here, have a look:
The viral picture from the sets.
Earlier, reports claimed that Aryan was working on a script for Amazon Prime Video and a feature film project. Soon after, Aryan announced that he has finished the writing for his first project, a web series.
Recently, reports also claimed that Ranbir Kapoor would have a cameo in Aryan's upcoming project.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Aryan recently launched his clothing brand, D'yavol X, with his father and also directed the ad film for the same.
