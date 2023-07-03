Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha To Debut Alongside Ajay Devgn's Nephew Aaman

Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha are set to make their Bollywood debut together.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani are all set to star in Abhishek Kapoor’s next big-screen action film. Ajay is also joining the two star kids in the film.
Taran Adarsh announced the news on Instagram, he said: “Ajay Devgn - Aaman Devgan - Rasha Thadani: release date locked… Director Abhishek Kapoor's next film - an action-adventure starring Ajay Devgn and introducing Aaman Devgan [nephew of Ajay Devgn] and Rasha Thadani [daughter of Anil Thadani and Raveena Tandon] - to release on 9 Feb 2024. The film - not titled yet - is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.”
The film is slated to release on February 9, 2024. The film is yet to be titled and Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor will produce it.
