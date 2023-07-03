Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha To Debut Alongside Ajay Devgn's Nephew Aaman

Taran Adarsh announced the news on Instagram, he said: “Ajay Devgn - Aaman Devgan - Rasha Thadani: release date locked… Director Abhishek Kapoor's next film - an action-adventure starring Ajay Devgn and introducing Aaman Devgan [nephew of Ajay Devgn] and Rasha Thadani [daughter of Anil Thadani and Raveena Tandon] - to release on 9 Feb 2024. The film - not titled yet - is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.”