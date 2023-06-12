In Photos: Ajay Devgn Joins Kajol as Special Guest at ‘The Trial’ Trailer Launch

The makers of Kajol's upcoming OTT series The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka, launched its official trailer on Monday, 12 June in Mumbai. Actor Ajay Devgn joined his wife Kajol as a special guest at the event.

The series, helmed by Suparn Varma, is the Indian adaptation of the popular American legal drama The Good Wife, starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role.