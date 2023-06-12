Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Ajay Devgn Joins Kajol as Special Guest at ‘The Trial’ Trailer Launch

In Photos: Ajay Devgn Joins Kajol as Special Guest at 'The Trial' Trailer Launch

Kajol's upcoming legal drama, 'The Trial', is the Indian adaptation of the popular American series, 'The Good Wife'.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Ajay Devgn and Kajol at trailer launch for The Trial.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ajay Devgn and Kajol at trailer launch for<em> The Trial.</em></p></div>

The makers of Kajol's upcoming OTT series The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka, launched its official trailer on Monday, 12 June in Mumbai. Actor Ajay Devgn joined his wife Kajol as a special guest at the event.

The series, helmed by Suparn Varma, is the Indian adaptation of the popular American legal drama The Good Wifestarring Julianna Margulies in the lead role.

Ajay Devgn joins Kajol at the trailer launch of The Trial.

Kajol looked radiant in red at the event.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn pose with the team of The Trial.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn pose for the shutterbugs at the event.

