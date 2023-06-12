In Photos: Ajay Devgn Joins Kajol as Special Guest at ‘The Trial’ Trailer Launch

Ajay Devgn and Kajol at trailer launch for The Trial.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
The makers of Kajol's upcoming OTT series The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka, launched its official trailer on Monday, 12 June in Mumbai. Actor Ajay Devgn joined his wife Kajol as a special guest at the event.
The series, helmed by Suparn Varma, is the Indian adaptation of the popular American legal drama The Good Wife, starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role.
Ajay Devgn joins Kajol at the trailer launch of The Trial.
Kajol looked radiant in red at the event.
Kajol and Ajay Devgn pose with the team of The Trial.
Kajol and Ajay Devgn pose for the shutterbugs at the event.
