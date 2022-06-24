Akshay, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal to Return in Hera Pheri 3: Producer Confirms

When we talk about classic comedies, Hera Pheri is the film that will instantly pop up in any Indian's mind. However, the Akshay Kumar starrer film is back in the headlines since producer Firoz A Nadiadwala confirmed about working on Hera Pheri 3 with the same cast, in one of his recent interviews.

The cult classic comedy was first released in the year 2000, featuring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles. The film's sequel, Phir Hera Pheri was then released in 2006, which took us further into the entertaining lives of the three main characters.