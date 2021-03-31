Suniel, Akshay Get Nostalgic as 'Hera Pheri' Clocks 21 Years

Actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Gulshan Grover turned nostalgic as their super-hit comedy Hera Pheri completed 21 years on Wednesday, 31 March.



The Priyadarshan directorial had opened on March 31, 2000.



"No wonder we underestimate how quickly time flies. It seems I blinked, and 21 years went by. What a film we made @priyadarshandir @akshaykumar @SirPareshRawal @GulshanGroverGG #Tabu. Missing #OmPuri ji very dearly today," Suniel Shetty tweeted.