'Pathaan' Trailer: Get Ready for Shah Rukh Khan & John Abraham's Face-Off

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
The most-awaited trailer of the year is finally here. The makers of Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles, unveiled the official trailer of the action-thriller on Tuesday, 10 January.
Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is the fourth instalment in the YRF "spy universe," wherein Shah Rukh will be seen as Pathaan, a RAW agent.
The trailer begins with Dimple Kapadia's character expressing her concern about a possible terror attack. They summon Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan) from his 'exile' to stop the attack. Shah Rukh makes a smashing entry, ready to take down the enemy. Deepika Padukone's character is his aide, and John Abraham plays the antagonist in the movie.
The film is full of high octane action sequences, as is evident from the trailer.
Pathaan will also mark the official comeback of Shah Rukh on the silver screen after a gap of five years. The actor was last seen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
Pathaan is slated for its theatrical release on 25 January. The film will be released in three regional languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
