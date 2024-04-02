'Maidaan' Final Trailer: Ajay Devgn Takes Indian Football Team to Global Victory

The makers of Ajay Devgn's upcoming sports biopic Maidaan unveiled the film's final trailer on Tuesday, 2 April. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film also stars Gajraj Rao and Priyamani in pivotal roles.

The final trailer showcases Devgn's character, who aims to establish India's identity through football, building a team of slum-based young men, who he trains for international play.