'Maidaan' Trailer: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Revisits the Golden Era of Indian Football

The makers of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan unveiled the film's official trailer on Thursday, 7 March. Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film also stars Gajraj Rao and Priyamani in key roles.

The film is inspired by the real-life Indian national football team coach and manager, Syed Abdul Rahim, who is also known as the architect of Indian football. It delves into the golden era of Indian football, spanning between 1952 and 1962.