'Maidaan' Trailer: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Revisits the Golden Era of Indian Football

Ajay Devgn in a still from the trailer.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The makers of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan unveiled the film's official trailer on Thursday, 7 March. Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film also stars Gajraj Rao and Priyamani in key roles.
The film is inspired by the real-life Indian national football team coach and manager, Syed Abdul Rahim, who is also known as the architect of Indian football. It delves into the golden era of Indian football, spanning between 1952 and 1962.
The trailer opens with Devgn's character, who wants to create an identity for India through football. He then goes on to build his own team, including young men from slums, and trains them to play internationally.
"A team that carved its legacy with every step! A man who devoted his life to football And one #Maidaan where the whole world witnessed it all...Bringing the Golden Era of Indian Football to life!"
Have a look:
Maidaan is co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios. As per reports, in 2020, Kapoor had to dismantle the film's set due to the COVID-19 lockdown. In the following year, the set was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae.
Maidaan will hit the big screens on 23 June.
